The Guam Department of Education Grab-N-Go meals program for children 18 and younger has become a lifeline for thousands of families – but its resources aren’t infinite.

On Friday, Superintendent Jon Fernandez tweeted: “Next wk, which would normally be spring break, we will continue to serve meals. In order to give all families an opportunity to get a meal for their kids, we are setting a limit of 10 meals per car and 5 meals per walker. The car lines open at 11 a.m.; walker lines open at 11:30 a.m.”

Acknowledging the needs of the island’s families, Fernandez said he’s spoken to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“I spoke with the governor to let her know my commitment to trying to provide support as much as possible. At the same time, I shared my concern regarding what looks to be tremendous need for food support in the community as people are losing jobs or seeing reduced hours, all the while having children stuck at home and needing to be fed,” he said.

Earlier this week, GDOE again increased the number of meals it serves each day – it started with 8,000, then increased the number of meals to 10,000 and now serves around 12,000 meals a day. In addition, it added breakfast to its daily meal distribution. So if a parent walks or drives up, each child in the household is able to get two meals, a breakfast and a lunch.

For thousands of public school children, the meals served at school are the only meals they’ll get because of circumstances at home.

The meals are for any child age 18 or younger. And there’s been no restriction on whether the children attend public, private or Department of Defense Education Activity schools.

“On Tuesday, we began to run out of food around noon for many of the schools, especially up north. We wanted to monitor the situation over the next day or two as we had Sodexo review its inventory for the amount of meals that can be produced for the next several weeks,” Fernandez said Friday. “We are currently discussing a limit of meals per car as well as an increase in meals served per day. Please note that we have decided to continue serving meals during spring break, which would be next week, as part of trying to provide community support.

But as the lockdown of government agencies and businesses continues, there’s an increase in need. The lines at GDOE’s 12 distribution sites have been starting well before 11 a.m. People in those lines also run the gamut. Some have lost their jobs, others have seen their work hours cut, and some are just worried about what the pandemic brings and are looking at all possible ways to save money out of concern for the future.

GDOE is having to balance accomplishing its mission with understanding that some of the people distributing the food are afraid to keep working – each day and each car or pedestrian raises the possibility of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

GDOE has continued this meal service even as the governments in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia and other districts have suspended their meal programs.

Fernandez explained that those jurisdictions cited difficulties finding staff willing to work and possibly getting exposed to, and then exposing their families to COVID-19.

“Other school districts are seeing the same issue such as long lines and thin ranks of staff willing to work,” he said. “I’m asking the community to work with us, to be patient and to limit the support they accept to what they need in order for other children to be fed.”

He noted, though didn’t expand on, criticisms his people are getting: “We already have staff and administrators who are overwhelmed with the task and challenge at hand without the extra criticism and complaints that they endure at the front lines.”

“We will work to improve our supports, but keep in mind that this is not a core mission of our department. We are just doing our best to help our community through the current situation. I am thankful for Sodexo’s and GDOE’s employees who are out there trying to meet our children’s needs,” he stated. “We are going to try to increase meals and are thinking about ways to provide support heading into the summer when we don’t normally provide meals.”

He said officials are trying to find ways to expedite the lines in the long term by setting limits on numbers of meals and ramping up production.

Whatever the solution, it will take time to modify operations and ensure there’s enough food supplies to cover the additional need, Fernandez said.

“We are stretching ourselves thin but we are glad that our people are stepping up,” he added.

The 12 school distribution sites are:

• Astumbo Elementary School;

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School;

• Maria Ulloa Elementary School;

• Wettengel Elementary School;

• Agana Heights Elementary School;

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School;

• George Washington High School;

• John F. Kennedy High School;

• Jose Rios Middle School;

• Inarajan Elementary School;

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School; and

• Southern High School.

The program is available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.