Grab-N-Go program to add breakfast; Maria Ulloa Elementary added to distribution sites

There's one more school that's been added to the Guam Department of Education's Grab-N-Go School Meal Program beginning Tuesday.

Officials said Maria Ulloa Elementary School will be one of the sites that will provide meals for children ages 18 and below - regardless of what school they attend.

Additionally, the program will begin to offer both breakfast and lunch every weekday (except holidays), and will also distribute meals during spring break from April 6-10. The 12 school distribution sites are listed below:

• Astumbo Elementary School

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School

• Maria Ulloa Elementary School

• Wettengel Elementary School

• Agana Heights Elementary School

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School

• George Washington High School

• John F. Kennedy High School

• Jose Rios Middle School

• Inarajan Elementary School

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School

• Southern High School

GDOE started the Grab-N-Go School Meals Program last week. The agency was able to get a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program is available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program started with about 8,000 lunches distributed daily. That was increased to 10,000.

To date, the GDOE has distributed roughly 50,000 meals to students and families, officials stated.