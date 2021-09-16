Grab 'n' Go school meals end Friday

The Grab-N-Go school meal distribution will end on Friday because demand for it has been low, Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said on Wednesday, a day after mayors publicly aired their concerns about big volumes of wasted pre-cooked meals despite their efforts to help distribute them.

"With the P-EBT cards now available, I don’t anticipate we will need to conduct Grab-N-Go meals for the remainder of the school year," Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post.

P-EBT cards are a type of food stamp benefit for eligible youth in light of school meals missed due to COVID-19 pandemic-related school closures.

"(The) final day for Grab and Go will be this Friday. We will be returning Sodexo employees to school sites in preparation for potential reopening," Fernandez said.

As of Wednesday night, the governor had yet to make a decision about the resumption of face-to-face learning.

"Gov. Leon Guerrero continues to meet with school leadership to discuss a target date for re-authorizing in-person learning. We will continue to monitor the positive case count and she will make a final decision based on the latest data," the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said.

But two days ahead of Grab-N-Go's final day, most mayors no longer received leftover school meals that they said they could help distribute to students' families and others in their respective villages.

To some mayors, this was an abrupt end because they were still expecting at least dozens of meals for some families that still need them. They also said they didn't even receive any notice that meals won't be coming anymore.

This happened a day after mayors publicly discussed during their monthly meeting their concerns about leftover school meals and how they asked GDOE to reduce the number of meals because many parents have not been picking up the food meals.

Schools used to call mayors about dozens to 600 leftover school meals per school that didn't get picked up by parents as of 1:30 p.m., so mayors helped distribute them to students' families and other residents.

Some mayors, however, saw school meals that other people dumped in trash cans. They asked GDOE to reduce the volume of meals since the demand was low.

The Tamuning mayor's office received 150 to 200 leftover school meals as of last week and Mayor Louise Rivera said they were given to those who are in need. But on Wednesday, none came.

In Barrigada, about 100 leftover meals were given for distribution daily since last week but that also stopped, Mayor June Blas said.

"We normally would get a call if there's any leftover (food) but no calls today," Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said his office didn't get any leftover meals for distribution Wednesday, adding that there wasn't much traffic at the George Washington High School to pick up school meals, either.

Agat, Dededo and other villages also didn't get calls that leftover meals won't be coming anymore.

Fernandez said only the mayors from certain villages that requested leftover school meals received the meals, including Piti, Chalan Pago and Sinajana.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, however, said his office didn't receive the meals for distribution.

Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said his village received 45 school meals for distribution.

GDOE resumed the Grab-N-Go school meal program on Sept. 7, a week after the effective date of the governor's order shutting down schools again to in-person learning because of surging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

But mayors asked GDOE to reduce the volume of meals because so much have been wasted on the first week despite efforts to distribute the leftovers. At the Tuesday meeting, mayors also commented on the unappetizing condition of the food because of packaging issues by the time they're called to distribute them.

After listening to mayors' concerns as early as last week, Fernandez said GDOE reduced the number of meals prepared from 11,000 to 8,000 starting this week.

Still, the demand is so low that GDOE decided to end the program on Friday.