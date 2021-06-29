Only three weeks remain for a program that provided about 7 million meals for students this past year, helping ensure children had breakfast and lunch – even as many of Guam's residents had no job or smaller paychecks during the pandemic.

The last day for the Guam Department of Education's Grab-N-Go school meals program is July 16.

The program will be coming to an end as officials and vendors being to prepare for the new school year, which starts Aug. 19. There will "no longer (be) an opportunity to set aside a day for distribution of food," according to a press release.

Public school officials expect at least 85% of their students, which number at approximately 30,000, to attend in-person instruction five days a week. Students will receive their breakfast and lunch during the regular school day.

"GDOE has been able to serve approximately 7 million nutritious school meals when schools were initially shut down, during school year 2020-2021 and now through the summer in response to our community needs," said Anthony Sean Monforte, administrator of the GDOE Food and Nutrition Services Management Division.

"Now that we are in recovery mode, we can return to normal operations and focus on our kids returning safely back to our school facilities."

Three Fridays to go

Food packages will continue to be distributed regularly on Fridays at all 41 GDOE schools, according to a press release.

The packages include a five-day allotment of nonperishable items and milk and fresh produce, and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Recipients are limited to five packages per vehicle. All GDOE students are eligible for the program, and students may pick up meals at their designated school site.

"We would like to acknowledge our GDOE Food & Nutrition Services Management Division, cafeteria staff and Sodexo employees for their work ethic, support and commitment to the department and the community," said Jon Fernandez, GDOE superintendent. "They did a great job shifting their operations and helping us to support our school kids and families during the last 18 months of this pandemic. They were a key part of our pandemic response."