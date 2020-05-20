The Grab-N-Go meal program will continue through July 31, according to Guam Department of Education spokeswoman Isa Baza.

More details are forthcoming.

GDOE is an eligible recipient of the Emergency Food Assistance Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, but $1 million in local funding was needed to run the program through the summer.

Guam Department of Education’s school meals program expanded after classes were canceled to help provide meals to children during the COVID-19 public health emergency.