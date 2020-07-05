One of the 104 active cases of COVID-19 on island is an employee working at the Astumbo Elementary School Grab-N-Go distribution site, forcing the school's closure.

The Dededo school is one of 12 Grab-N-Go sites where families with children can get meals Monday-Friday. It’s an extension of the Guam Department of Education’s school breakfast and lunch program that is mostly federally funded. The remaining 11 sites will remain open, according to the Joint Information Center.

“The worker had been tested as part of contact tracing,” the JIC stated. “Immediately after learning of the worker’s health status, Superintendent Jon Fernandez closed AES to allow for deep cleaning of the campus over the next several days.”

Testing of remaining employees will be coordinated by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Officials said Astumbo Elementary parents can pick up summer school Grab-N- Go learning packets at Finegayan Elementary School on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. until further notice.

Precautions

GDOE takes precautions at school sites to safeguard the health of employees, volunteers and families, officials stated.

The 12 schools are cleaned and sanitized daily. Additionally, all workers and volunteers are required to wear a mask while on campus. Those handling food items are also required to use both masks and gloves.

Residents who participate in the Grab-N-Go program are reminded to wear a mask when picking up meals, stay in their vehicles and follow directions. Anyone feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not pick up meals from a Grab-N-Go distribution site.

There are 104 active cases of COVID-19 – that’s nearly nine times greater than the island’s active cases on June 4, which was 12.

Increase

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Dr. Felix Cabrera, who leads the governor’s medical advisory group, have said the increase in cases is attributable to increased testing.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 306 individuals on Friday and two tested positive. Results include samples from COVID-19 community testing held at the Yigo gym on July 2. Officials said roughly 500 people were seen at the Yigo site.

To date, there have been a total of 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The island has had five deaths, and 179 people who tested positive earlier have since been released from isolation.

Of the total cases, 242 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.

Hospitalized

Of the active cases, one more person had to be admitted to the hospital for medical care after contracting the respiratory illness caused by SARS-CoV-2, according to the JIC.

In addition to the two who were reported over the last several days, that's three people who are now hospitalized.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s spokeswoman, said the two patients at Guam Memorial Hospital are in stable condition. She has not received a report on the third individual at Naval Hospital Guam.

Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMH administrator, said the two patients at GMH are not in the intensive care unit. GMH has been working with the governor’s office and federal government to build capacity to care for patients as the primary COVID-19 facility for the island.

“GMH still has the capacity and we continue to admit others who need hospitalization and medical attention,” she said.