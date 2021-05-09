Graduation season is upon us, and while this year the COVID-19 pandemic has put limitations on graduation ceremonies, here's how you can join in on celebrating the 2021 graduates.

Graduation season kicked off this week with the Father Duenas Memorial School commencement held May 5. The ceremony was livestreamed on Facebook, giving an idea of what traditional graduation ceremonies may look like this season.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services opened the door this year to indoor and outdoor graduation ceremonies as alternatives to the "Grad and Go" drive-thru ceremony initially recommended by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Each school opting for an indoor or outdoor ceremony is required to submit a COVID-19 mitigation plan, highlighting the event's logistics in line with physical distancing measures.

FDMS was the first indoor graduation ceremony; graduates sat with family, each graduate allowed three guests as directed by Public Health.

Graduates walked the aisle to receive diplomas. It was a return to some sense of normalcy since the hiatus on social events in 2020.

While some schools have opted for a traditional graduation ceremony, some schools will proceed with a Grad and Go ceremony.

The Guam Department of Education will be graduating its Senior Class of 2021 in a drive-thru ceremony.

GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez said, "Since January of this year, high school administrators have planned the Grad and Go events for their respective schools. Every year, each GDOE high school averages over 300 graduates which will severely limit the amount of staff, security and guests allotted into an indoor event."

More graduations are lined up to be held traditionally, via livestream and on the go. Here's a list of upcoming graduations:

May graduations

• Academy of Our Lady of Guam, May 14, 4 p.m. at the Father Duenas Phoenix Center.

• Harvest Christian Academy, May 14, 6:30 p.m. at school's Family Life Center.

• Guam Community College, May 14, 9 a.m. on the GCC campus in Mangilao. It will be a motorcade ceremony.

• Notre Dame High School, May 15, 11 a.m. at the FD Phoenix Center.

• St. Paul Christian School, May 15, 5 p.m. at the school's gymnasium.

• St. John's School, May 29, time to be determined.

June graduations (all drive-thru)

• John F. Kennedy High School, June 2, 3 p.m. at the school's main parking lot.

• Tiyan High School, June 4, 10 a.m., at the school.

• J.P. Torres Success Academy, June 7, at Tiyan High School.

• Okkodo High School, June 8, 10 a.m., at the school.

• Simon Sanchez High School, June 9, 9 a.m., at the school.

• Southern High High School, June 10, 9 a.m., at the school.

• George Washington High School, June 11, at 9 a.m., at the school.

Graduations pending information

• Grace Academy, June 12, time to be determined.

• Guahan Academy Charter School, to be announced.