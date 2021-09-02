A man who allegedly admitted that he waited for police to arrest him at a restaurant moments after he robbed a Dededo bank was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Vicente Guerrero Perez, 56, also known as "Ben Mangga," was indicted on charges of bank robbery, failure to update sex offender registration and commission of crime of violence while failing to update sex offender registration.

Perez, who faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, is scheduled to answer the charges in the District Court of Guam today.

On Aug. 13, Perez allegedly handed a teller a note at the First Hawaiian Bank branch along Harmon Loop Road in Dededo. He fled with a total of $1,560 the teller put inside a plastic bag before triggering the bank alarm, court documents state.

The FBI found Perez more than a week later.

Perez allegedly admitted he was the person caught on surveillance video at King's Restaurant, adding that he robbed the bank then went to the restaurant. He also told investigators he knew it was wrong to rob the bank, adding that he wanted to get caught and that's why he went next door to eat and wait for the police to show up.

He left after he felt officers took too long to arrive, documents state.

Perez was convicted in a 1992 third-degree criminal sexual conduct case, the indictment states.

He also has a record of multiple local and federal arrests between 2000 and 2013.