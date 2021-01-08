The Office of the Attorney General on Wednesday released recent grand jury indictments against several defendants who are facing unrelated drug or theft cases.

● Gus Sablan Quichocho Jr. was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was arrested after a Mobil gas station employee on April 20, 2020 called police and said he was asking money from customers. Police later found drug paraphernalia and meth in his car at the gas station.

● Rebecca Ann San Nicolas was charged with theft, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She was arrested with two others in a vehicle after a traffic stop on May 29, 2020 on Chalan Abas in Ordot. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

• Vincent Cepeda Camacho was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was charged in the same case against San Nicolas.

• Dwayne John Cepeda was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was charged in the same drug bust that led to the charges against San Nicolas and Camacho.

• Gerard De Guzman Belga was charged with three counts of attempted theft. He was accused of trying to cash fraudulent checks on May 22, 2020.

● Devin Jay Cruz Topasna was charged with two counts of theft for his alleged role in stealing two motorcycles from a Santa Rita home in June 2020.

● Isaiah Anthony Anderson was charged with two counts of theft in the same cases against Topasna.