Two men were indicted in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with separate car crashes that claimed the lives of two others in 2020.

Reisy Reikino Ludwig, 41, was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony, negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor, and driving without a valid license as a violation.

The Feb. 1, 2020 crash along Route 2A in Santa Rita claimed the life of Karimy Liwis, 39, who was a passenger in the vehicle Ludwig was driving, Post files state.

A grand jury also handed down an indictment against the driver of a Detry Pumping Service wastewater truck that overturned on Marbo Cave Road in Mangilao on Oct. 1, 2020.

Alan Santiago Calanda, 60, was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony, negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, reckless conduct as a misdemeanor, and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

The Marbo Cave crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Glen Thomas Cruz Jr.