Grand jury indicts Swamp Road murder suspect

A grand jury has moved to indict murder suspect Matthew Manibusan who is held on $100,000 cash bail.

Manibusan is accused of shooting Joshua Meno in the abdomen. He claimed it was self-defense. Meno’s body was discovered on the side of Swamp Road in Dededo by a passing motorist on April 15.

The Guam attorney general’s office in a release stated that “a grand jury produced a true bill for two counts of murder as a first-degree felony and one count of aggravated assault as a second-degree felon, all with a special allegation for the possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.”

At least 12 jury members found that reasonable cause exists to indict Manibusan, including to charge the defendant with illegal possession of a firearm as a third-degree felony.

On April 15, police followed a trail of blood from Meno’s body to the entrance of Manibusan’s home.

Meno stopped by Manibusan’s home to have a cigarette and eat dinner with several individuals at home the night before his body was found, documents state.

Accounts from witnesses revealed Meno became embroiled in an argument with one of Manibusan’s cousins, injuring him on the neck with a machete. The man ran into the home and alerted Manibusan, who walked out of his house with a pistol and shot Meno, documents state.

Manibusan allegedly admitted to shooting Meno, saying he did it to protect his family.

An arraignment is set for April 28.