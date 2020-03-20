Grand jury indicts teen in bus stop attack

A grand jury has handed down assault charges against Haven Gail French, the 17-year-old who allegedly was recently captured on video participating in the beating of another Tiyan High School student at a bus stop.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, French was indicted on charges of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor. The first two charges include a special allegation of vulnerable victim.

The indictment comes after a grand jury initially declined to indict French, dismissing the case.

According to AG's office spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros, French was initially released from confinement because prosecutors "were unable to have the case brought before the grand jury within the time frame required by law."

However, the intention was always to prosecute the case, so the AG took it to the grand jury on Tuesday, Charfauros added.

The case was initially dismissed without prejudice, so it was possible to bring the case back.

French is not currently in custody.

French was charged as an adult in connection with the Feb. 28 bus stop fight caught on cellphone video.

The victim, 18, suffered injuries to his face, head, back and shoulders. The victim said he lost consciousness during the alleged attack.

The attack happened at a bus stop along West Nandez Street in Dededo.

According to court documents, police responded to Tiyan High after the fight video had circulated on social media. The assistant principal identified the students allegedly attacking the victim and told police they were expelled, documents state.

A witness told officers that the victim and another student got into an argument on the bus when the student told the victim, "Dude, I’ll f---ing crack you," documents state.