A coronavirus pandemic may have halted travel plans to the Philippines, but there's still a lot of fun to be had watching three of the country's grandest festivals online from any part of the world today.

This is made possible by a multi-part online event series that the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs launched to entice travel to the country once conditions are more favorable.

"Fiesta Filipinas: An Online Celebration of Philippine Festivals," drops its latest series today, featuring the Sinulog, Ati-Atihan and Dinagyang festivals.

It's available on youtube.com/dfaphl starting at 4 p.m., Guam time, Feb. 20.

From the colorful images and movements to the powerful drum beats, each of the three festivals offers sensory overload to tourists and locals alike.

Ati-Atihan, known as the "mother of all Filipino festivals," is a weeklong celebration in honor of the Patron Saint Sto. Niño in January, in which participants crowd the main streets of Kalibo, Aklan.

"It is the ultimate jubilating, titillating, stimulating, riotous and frenetic aboriginal street dancing to the early primitive tempo and pulse of drums," the Philippine Department of Tourism said.

Sinulog is also a January feast in honor of the Holy Child or Sto. Niño, but this one is in Cebu.

"Fiesta Señor, as it is widely known, is the celebrated every 3rd Sunday of January where people converge along the route of a grand solemn procession and partake in the gaiety amidst a mardi-gras-type parade immersed in wild colors and the constant beating of drums of the ‘Pit Senyor’," the Philippine Department of Tourism said.

Iloilo City's version of the grand festival in honor of the Sto. Niño is called Dinagyang, in January.

Participants in colorful tribal costumes and striking props "present socio-cultural and religious tableaus depicting life in Panay before the Spanish colonization and the advent of Catholicism in the country," the Philippine Department of Tourism said.

The Fiesta Filipinas project is organized by the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs and its 94 Foreign Service Posts, including the Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism and National Commission for Culture and the Arts.