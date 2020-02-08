A woman accused of threatening to shoot people at a local elementary school has been released from custody at the Department of Corrections.

Faye Marie Kang, 66, was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond following her magistrate’s hearing on Thursday afternoon. She faces charges of terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony.

The court ordered her to stay away from the school, the employees and students.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 26.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a woman calling a local public school on Wednesday morning threatening to go to the school and shoot people.

Guam Department of Education officials confirmed that day that the elementary school in Dededo had been forced to shelter in place due to a threat made against the school.

It took about 40 minutes before the all-clear was given.

The suspect is accused of threatening to harm the kids whom she said are bullying her grandson, documents state.

“If anything happens to my grandson, I will go to the school and shoot each and every one of them who hurts my grandson,” court documents alleged the suspect told school staff.

Kang told police she was dissatisfied with Guam DOE’s handling of her granddaughter and grandson being bullied at their schools. She said she did not threaten anyone, documents state.

However, she admitted that in the heat of the moment she speaks fast and sometimes says things she does not mean. She also recalled saying "shooting" but did not remember how she said it, documents state.

In response to the incident, Guam DOE Superintendent John Fernandez stated, "We can’t comment on the details of this complaint but we do know that the principal and parent of the child met yesterday (Thursday) and will work together to address any concerns the parent may have."