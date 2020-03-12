A 66-year-old woman accused of threatening to shoot people at an elementary school denied the charges handed down in an indictment against her in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Defendant Faye Marie Kang appeared before magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan for arraignment.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of crime against the community.

Kang is scheduled to appear back in court on April 2.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a woman calling a public elementary school and threatening to go to the school and shoot people.

The caller threatened to harm children she said were bullying her grandson, court documents state.

Kang told police she was dissatisfied with the Guam Department of Education's handling of a bullying situation with her grandchildren. She said she did not threaten anyone, documents state. Kang allegedly said she sometimes says things she doesn't mean. She also recalled saying "shooting" but did not remember how she said it.