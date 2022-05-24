“It just gets better from this day forward,” said 57-year-old Makisimino Veimau, an immigrant from Tonga, who, after a lifelong career in construction and the military, decided to head back to school to earn a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Guam.

Age was nothing but a number Sunday, the day Veimau completed the goal he started at Guam Community College, where he earned an associate degree in pre-architectural drafting and civil engineering technology.

“I started from GCC in 2015. I had a fall-out with my son, who was pursuing engineering, and I was wondering what was the buzz about engineering. At the time I was 50 years old and I said, if I can prove to my son that I can do it, then the rest of my family will have no excuse to drop out of college in the future,” he said.

Veimau did it to inspire his children and generations of children to come.

“I picked civil engineering because I think that’s the hardest degree in UOG. It’s probably the hardest course that you’re going to take at any university. I picked that and I said, if I can complete this, my children will not have any excuse,” he said. “If I have that degree posted in my house, not even my grandchildren and my great grandchildren, they will have no excuse to drop out of school. And, of course, I will leave something behind when I am gone.”

Veimau’s journey took him a long way from his roots in Tonga. He told The Guam Daily Post that the American dream is about having the mindset of persistence and perseverance – of getting something done even if it takes years of effort.

“My ex-wife is from Guam,” he said with a chuckle. “We had three kids and I had two kids prior to that with my first wife. My oldest, with my CHamoru wife, is the one that actually put me on this journey. He started with GCC and went from there to a college in Texas, he actually got into Texas A&M, but he veered off,” he said.

The dispute was over his son’s decision to leave his engineering studies in pursuit of another degree. Veimau admitted at the time he didn’t approve.

“The reason why I wanted him to be in engineering is because my background is in construction. I come from a construction family. I figured it was probably physics that had him rattled or one of his other engineering classes. But, he’s a bright kid and he’s happy,” he said.

Veimau said he continued his pursuit, focused on following through to graduation.

“I love it here on Guam, my discipline is in hydraulic systems, which is actually related to fluid dynamics, in other words we try to fix problems like with our drainage problems that we have around our streets,” he said.

“My biggest challenge was actually trying to balance my duty as a father to two daughters as a single father – two daughters that (are) actually both attending UOG,” he said with pride.

One of his daughters graduated from UOG with a double major in biology and chemistry. His other daughter is pursuing a degree in business.

“The challenge was trying to balance what I have on my plate at home and trying to push my daughter through school and, actually, me going to school, it actually helped them,” he said.

Late nights studying and being up on time for school the next morning, he said, demonstrated that willpower gets you to your goals.

“I served in the military, I’m an infantryman. I’m a disabled veteran. It’s the mindset that I have as an infantryman, that ‘can-do,' I can do it. It’s just that if I cannot do it, then there’s no sense in pushing my kids to go to school because I can’t do it,” he said.

At his pinning ceremony Friday, he and his family were overcome with emotion.

“It’s just a lot of crying and very emotional for us to see me as a 57 year old doing it,” he said. “I’m the living proof. I tell my kids that I’m the living proof that (for) school, there’s no limit, no matter how old you are. I went back to school at 50 and here I am, you cannot say that it’s too late. It’s never too late.”

Giving up isn’t an option for Veimau, who stayed true to his Tonga culture to put each of his kids through college, so they would not be in debt.

“Giving up never even crossed my mind. I just had a plan and I’m looking at my kids and I’m pushing them in school and if I give up I lose everything I’ve invested in telling them over the years,” he said.