Child care centers on Guam, struggling like many other businesses during the pandemic, could be awarded up to $100,000 in federal grant money under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

In April, the Department of Public Health and Social Services was awarded a $6.4 million Child Care and Development Block Grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the CARES Act to provide local child care centers with pandemic aid.

Forty-three applications for the grants were submitted by Guam child care centers between July 31 and Aug. 31, according to DPHSS administrator of the Bureau of Management Support Elsa Perez.

Perez said the applications are currently under review.

"We hope to complete them by the end of the month," Perez said Friday.

Tess Arcangel, director of the Division of Public Welfare at DPHSS, said the funds can also be used to pay subsidies provided by the Child Care and Development Fund to qualified child care centers.

According to DPHSS, 44 of Guam's 47 child care centers were already receiving assistance through the Child Care and Development Fund prior to the pandemic.

Records from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research show that, as of Aug. 19, $1.5 million of the total $6.4 million was expended, leaving $4.9 million.

From May to August, DPHSS paid approximately $377,000 on average per month in CCDF subsidies, according to Perez, who said all of the $6.4 million in federal funds will be used for child care needs.

Arcangel said, under the federal grant conditions, the funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2022, and liquidated by Sept. 30, 2023.