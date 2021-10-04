Grants help with 25% jump in GMH expenses; $11.5M owed to vendors

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority saw a 25% increase in expenses as of the end of August compared to fiscal year 2020 thanks to differential pay, and compensation to travel nurses and contract physicians, as well as medication and personal protective equipment purchases, according to Yuka Hechanova, the hospital's chief financial officer.

Operating expenses jumped from $126 million to about $156 million between August 2020 and August 2021, according to the financial portion of a presentation provided to lawmakers during an oversight hearing on GMH on Sept. 21.

But federal grants rose too, going from $2.3 million to about $26 million, which helped cover the additional expenses, Hechanova said.

GMHA received $10.3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for last year's travel nurse expenses, and Hechanova said they are working with FEMA to apply for a new grant to pay for the nurses, as well as grants to pay overtime for the past year and for the vaccination clinic held earlier this year.

Assistance with revenue management

GMHA contracted MedHealth Solutions in June to serve as the hospital's revenue cycle management consulting service. Their main focus was to identify roadblocks in GMHA's billing and collections, according to Hechanova.

"One of the biggest things we're doing right now is every day we're looking at an aging report and investigating why things are being held up and where the bills are in the process. So those bills are finally starting to move," Hechanova said.

The hospital's collections in August this year are lower than last year's by about $4 million, but grew from July's collections by nearly $5 million. Hechanova said the hospital is also noticing collections in September are improving "tremendously."

As the island's only public hospital, GMHA has historically been challenged with collecting for services, particularly from self-pay patients.

The latest Office of Public Accountability audit of the hospital noted increased collections, due to aggressive billing, increased Medicaid and Medicare payments, and a partnership with the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Revenue and Taxation for collection referrals and garnishment.

However, the OPA also stated that the hospital's mandate to serve everyone regardless of coverage or ability to pay has contributed to continual growth of patient receivables.

The MedHealth contract is for one year with options to renew for another two years. GMHA is paying the company 12% of collections above $7.2 million, according to Hechanova.

$11.5M owed to vendors

The hospital also owes about $11.5 million to vendors, but that is a reduction from the $14 million owed in August.

"We have had some problems with cash, but as of today, it's down to $11.5 (million). Because of the increase in the collections we had in August, we were able to make a lot of vendor payments to bring that down ... and we are working on that even until today," Hechanova said.

GMHA has been allocated $7.2 million from GovGuam's allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funding, which will be used to help pay down 90-day vendor payables, according to GMH Administrator Lillian-Perez Posadas.

Sen. Telo Taitague noted that was an "awfully small amount" and asked if GMHA anticipated additional funding from the governor.

"The governor is committed to help the agencies and to help us here at the hospital," Perez-Posadas stated. "Don't worry, we will ask."

She also told lawmakers that GMHA was "a little disappointed" the hospital was appropriated $10 million less for fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal 2021, and $5 million owed to GMHA by the Department of Corrections was not factored into the budget.

"But that doesn't mean we stop operations ... and that's why we have this (revenue cycle management) group help us with our processes to help us capture the services that we provide," Perez-Posadas said.

Taitague said the governor stated she would use ARP funding to cover shortfalls, and that the hospital hopefully gets the additional $6 million it needs to cover the remaining amount owed to vendors.