Eight residences in Mangilao had to evacuate their homes on Monday afternoon as a grass fire moved toward their homes.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a grass fire off of Lalo Street, Mangilao at 12:58 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release. Navy and Andersen Air Force Base Fire units also responded to the fire near Eagle's Field, GFD stated.

At 4:08 p.m., GPD units warned residents of the proximity of the fire and the smoke to their homes.

About an hour later, around 5:21 p.m., GFD announced residents could return to their homes.

GFD had warned the community, specifically residents on Lalo Street and San Antonio Street, Barrigada, to practice caution within the area. The grass fire, as of 5 p.m., was still moving in a northwestward path and there will be smoke.

“If the grass fire is encroaching on your home, please evacuate and call 911,” said GFD acting spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf. “In addition, we urge residents to stay aware of further advisories from the Guam Fire Department and/or the Office of Homeland Security.”

Arson training

On Monday, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Soil Resources Division, said they are working to reduce the number of wildfires deliberately set on Guam.

"I recently learned that the environment on Guam is under considerable pressure as a result of deliberately lit fires, burning an average 3.3% of the island's area each year. The act of arson also costs the community through suppression costs, damaged infrastructure and anxiety in the community,” said Richard Woods, an Australian career wildfire investigator and lecturer with Charles Sturt University in Australia, who will be among those on Guam for an upcoming training.

“Also, wildfires can result in injury and put firefighters’ lives at risk and are a worldwide problem. We will be in Guam using our combined expertise to give advice and help local personnel based on our specialists’ knowledge in addressing wildfire arson in North America and Australia."

DOAG is hosting a training from March 2-6 with Wood and two other international experts in wildfire investigation. The instructors will teach local firefighting teams how to identify the causes and sources of wildland fires, the press release stated.

Officials also urged the island community to refrain from backyard burning as Guam transitions to the dry season, particularly noting that embers from backyard fires have the potential to start larger fires.

“In the instance you do decide to burn in your backyard, again this is prohibited without a permit, to cover your fire with a wire mesh to prevent embers from blowing away and starting a wildfire,” the agriculture agency noted.

Officials said grass fires “pose serious threats to our health and safety and cause immense environmental damage that continues long after the fires are extinguished.”