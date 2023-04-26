‘Grave concern’: Governor, delegate seek reinstatement of Compact impact subsidy

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. James Moylan are continuing efforts to secure federal funds that offset impacts from Compacts of Free Association held between the United States and island nations in Micronesia.

After Sen. Frank Blas sent a letter outlining his disappointment with the Biden administration’s decision to discontinue $36 million in annual subsidies split between Guam, Hawaii, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa beginning next fiscal year, both Leon Guerrero and Moylan issued press releases to local media updating their respective work.

For the governor, this includes new letters sent Monday to the heads of the Department of the Interior and the Department of State, in which she outlined her “grave concern” over the removal of the federal aid that for 20 years has, at least partially, funded impacts caused by migration out of the freely associated states into Guam and elsewhere.

One immediate fiscal impact eliminating the subsidy will cause is a change to the funding for public school leases, which through this fiscal year have been paid through Compact impact money allocated to Guam each year.

About $5.7 million of the total sum, which has ranged from $12 million to $14 million in recent years, has been earmarked for the leases. The governor, in her executive budget request for fiscal year 2024, is now proposing to pay that cost out of the local treasury.

“While Guam remains supportive of a prosperous and mutually beneficial U.S.-FAS relationship, it is crucial to recognize that eliminating the $30 million appropriation would hinder the government of Guam’s ability to maintain payments for our school lease obligations and other social services,” the governor wrote to both Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in separate but nearly identical letters.

While it wasn’t included in Leon Guerrero’s latest communication, the Biden administration has also confirmed it has removed funding for a related $6 million annual appropriation that supplemented the $30 million pot shared by host communities.

Adelup also provided reporters with copies of previous letters, dating back to 2022, in which Leon Guerrero advocated for “full reimbursement for future Compact impact expenses,” alongside “debt relief or debt swap” to address unreimbursed but validated impacts from the past.

In her Monday letters, however, the governor appeared to press for the short-term reinstatement of the $30 million subsidy, and not to fund a full reimbursement amount, which in 2017 was estimated at $147 million.

“I hope you can rectify the uncertainty and ensure the appropriation will be added into the State or Interior Department’s budget, even though the sum is woefully insufficient to cover COFA migrant costs,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

Efforts ‘far from over’

Meanwhile, Moylan, responding to press inquiries, said his ongoing efforts to rectify the removed reimbursement, which include meeting with DOI officials and hosting a congressional delegation on Guam, are pending the scheduling of final dates.

“While it is unfortunate that the Biden administration’s 2024 budget submittal did not provide any reimbursements for communities who host migrants of the Compact of Free Association nations, the issue of seeking funding for equitable payments is far from over,” he stated.

Moylan noted his support of a bill that would make FAS migrants eligible for federal assistance programs and a push from the White House to invest more in the Micronesian nations themselves, but also contended that the “reality” is legal migration of FAS citizens into American communities will persist.

“Guam will continue to be a popular host destination; thus, inequitable reimbursements are inevitable, which is why we need to do more,” he said.

The Guam Daily Post asked Moylan’s office to clarify if the delegate had any plans to propose Compact impact funding in a federal spending package during the upcoming fiscal year.

“Yes, there will be attempts for reimbursements for host communities,” Hannah D’avanzo, Moylan’s director of communications, said. "As for how much, it is way too early to say at this point, as that conversation has yet to commence."

She also said “supplemental” conversations on investments into FAS nations and expanded eligibility may impact the amount of reimbursement sought.

“At this point, there are no specifics to provide,” she told the Post.