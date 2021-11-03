Graves blessed at Sumai Cemetery for All Souls' Day

BLESSING: A prayer and blessing of the graves was held at Sumai Cemetery on U.S. Naval Base Guam on All Souls' Day. Father Richard Kidd, from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai, blessed the graves to honor and remember those buried at the cemetery. Also present to pay his respects was the village's mayor, Dale Alvarez. Due to COVID-19, an All Souls’ Day Mass was not held. However, family members were able to visit the cemetery throughout the day. On Dec. 8, 1941, bombs dropped by Japanese planes forced the residents of Sumai to flee the village. Those who stayed would be evacuated by Japanese soldiers and all that would be left behind was a cross from the village church, a few ruined structures and the village cemetery. Photo courtesy of Naval Base Guam