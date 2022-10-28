Great Debate canceled

For the first time since 1994, local voters will not get to compare Guam’s gubernatorial candidates side by side in a debate organized by the University of Guam.

After a meeting Thursday evening with officials planning the 2022 Great Debate, the campaign for the Republican ticket of former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada announced the event has been canceled.

“For nearly three decades, hundreds of island residents and the electorate had watched the UOG event in the past with great interest to learn more about the direction of the island from the candidates for governor and lieutenant governor of Guam,” the campaign stated in a release. “The tradition of public discourse will forever be changed by the absence of this event.”

The decision is a far cry from a previously announced “directive” from Ron McNinch, the faculty chairperson for the debate, who told students and local reporters that should one or both teams vying for seats at Adelup refuse to participate, he or another professor would stand in for the absent candidate.

“Every Great Debate, I remind everyone that the show will go on. Often the folks who talk backing out are not the candidates themselves, but their people. The candidates value this debate generally and know that elections are won or lost at these debates,” he previously told The Guam Daily Post. “I always say we will argue any side that is not present. This is nothing new.”

Contingency plans were necessary after the incumbent team of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio confirmed they were no longer willing to appear jointly with their general election opponents after the GOP ticket declined to participate in two forums and a CHamoru language debate.

The Democratic campaign accused Camacho and Ada of cherry-picking debate venues and said, as a result, its candidates would not go to forums or debates that sought the attendance of both teams.

Rory Respicio, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign manager, said if their opponents "agreed to debate fairly in front of women, the free press, and CHamoru language students," the incumbents would have participated in UOG’s debate and others.

“Felix Camacho does not get to decide who counts. In this election, just like in any other election in Guam’s history, Lou and Josh believe that it’s the people who count,” Respicio said.

Their rivals, expectedly, saw the loss of the debate differently, expressing their disappointment “for UOG master's of public administration cohort,” the organizers of the event.

“Their monthslong work to prepare every aspect of the Great Debate in the 2022 general election cycle was completely erased by the pettiness of Lou and Josh and their campaign committee. Our history books are tarnished by this lack of consideration for the UOG community and the greater Guam community as a whole,” the GOP campaign stated.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the university and McNinch, who is currently off island, have not explained the reason behind not going through with a debate that featured stand-ins for candidates.

That announcement, however, drew criticism from readers commenting on the Post’s reporting of it on social media, and by several UOG faculty members speaking directly to the Post who did not wish to be named because they were not directly involved in the negotiations surrounding the Great Debate.

The general election will be held Nov. 8.