Daniel Marshall said he's found a place where he can get vaccinated safely and stay for a little while amid concerns about delays in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination shots in his host country, the Philippines.

Marshall, 66, an American businessman who has lived in Palawan for years, is grateful that Guam has its doors open to American expatriates like him.

"I said, 'If I'm going to get stuck somewhere, I'd rather get stuck in Guam,'" he said of the U.S. territory only a 3-1/2-hour flight from the Philippines.

In the Philippines, he owns a restaurant and a laundromat in El Nido and two water supply stores in Puerto Princesa, both in Palawan. He has two sons and a common-law wife in the country. The pandemic postponed their wedding, he said. In mid-April, Marshall flew to Guam for vaccination and vacation.

"I did my homework. I'm thankful that the Guam government let me in. If I was not able to come here, I don't know where I would have gone, honestly," Marshall said. He welcomed the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Guam, a tropical tourism destination for mostly Japanese and Koreans and home to two U.S. military bases, is known as "America in Asia" and "Where America's Day Begins."

"It's a great help, great service to all of us expatriates," he said of the support of the island's vaccination of American expatriates by Guam and the federal government.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero got the head of Operation Warp Speed, Army Gen. Gustave Perna, to agree to increase Guam's dose allocation if the demand increases from expatriates.

While on island, Marshall said, he'd love to learn more and see more of the American territory. It's his first time on Guam.

From his quarantine hotel for two weeks, he said he's been jealous of the people enjoying the beautiful beaches, but he knew he'd be enjoying them as well as he plans to stay on island until he can return to the Philippines.

"Yeah, I haven't had a good steak in probably five years," he said, as he looks forward to staying for weeks in what he describes as "mini-USA" in the Asia-Pacific region.

As a third-generation Navy veteran, Marshall said he's also made plans to make a Veterans Affairs outpatient service appointment while on Guam.

Marshall contacted The Guam Daily Post after the newspaper started publishing a series of stories on the humanitarian and tourism aspects of vaccination for Americans living abroad.

Others also have reached out while on Guam or planning to visit Guam for vaccination and vacation.

Back in the Philippines, some of his fellow American expats were looking forward to Marshall's updates about Guam and are also planning to come to the island.

Guam Air V&V

Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez said there are more than 200,000 American expatriates in Japan, Korea and Taiwan, and some 350,000 Americans and dual citizens in the Philippines alone, so the market is huge for GVB's planned Guam Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, tourism initiative among American expats.

GVB plans to market Guam Air V&V for its humanitarian aspect and to help fill the tourism void while Guam's main tourism markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan continue to grapple with vaccine rollouts.

Guam has nearly 60% of its adults vaccinated and is aiming for 80% herd immunity by July 21. The island currently has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Marshall said Guam should pursue its vaccination tourism for expatriates, but is hoping that the island will continue to maintain COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"I knew before I came I was going to be put in quarantine. And so for me, it wasn't a problem. But some people might resist," he said. "I think they just need to know what the rules are, but I don't think the Guamanians should let their guard down because COVID-19 is a very contagious illness, especially for older people like myself."