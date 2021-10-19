Island residents are encouraged to participate in "the world’s largest earthquake drill" on Oct. 21.

At exactly 10:21 a.m. on that date, participants will practice the earthquake response procedure: drop, cover and hold on. Called the Great ShakeOut, the one-minute drill encourages residents to be familiar with the procedure and participate wherever they're at.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense sponsor the local program which aims to increase residents' earthquake preparedness and response by practicing how to protect themselves during an earthquake and how to ensure an earthquake disaster does not become a catastrophe. The ShakeOut also provides families, businesses, government agencies and individuals the opportunity to evaluate emergency plans, increase awareness of earthquake safety, and improve resiliency.

“It is a good idea to practice earthquake safety in different situations,” said Patrick Leon Guerrero, Office of Civil Defense acting administrator.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Use this drill to prepare for earthquake hazards, especially during a pandemic, by incorporating proper social distancing and a safe evacuation procedure after an earthquake. Practice with us on Oct. 21, in a safe environment, so we are all better prepared for when the next earthquake occurs.”

The ShakeOut website provides drill manuals, tips on earthquake safety and other resources for developing a disaster plan. Residents may register as an individual, family, school, business, or other group and are encouraged to share photos of their ShakeOut experience on the Great Guam ShakeOut website.

Island residents will join over 17 million ShakeOut participants from across the world from U.S., Hawaii, British Columbia, CNMI, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Southern Italy, and other various regions.

Officials ask residents to register online at www.shakeout.org/guam or call GHS/OCD at 671-475-9600 for assistance.