Greater public participation sought for programmatic agreement workshop

If there was a key takeaway from this year's programmatic agreement workshop, it would be to address the desire for more public participation, according to Albert Borja, the environmental director for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

Borja said that initiative would have to be done in coordination with agreement signatories, which include the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the Guam state historic preservation officer, in addition to military officials.

"I believe the elected officials who attended also very strongly spoke about this public participation desire and we would like to work with all parties concerned to make sure the next workshop has a more deliberate delivery of that venue so we can accommodate all needs. But, again, this is still subject to further discussion," Borja added Friday during a media event on the workshop.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Annual workshops are stipulated in the 2011 Programmatic Agreement on the relocation of U.S. Marines from Okinawa, Japan, to Guam. The buildup to facilitate the relocation has drawn environmental and cultural concerns over the impact projects have or will have on people's health and on historical sites.

The workshops are avenues to discuss the status of buildup-related projects, as well as ways to improve processes. They were set up only for the agreement signatories, but have grown to include elected officials, "and now, more recently, to become more open to the public," said Ronnie Rogers, the cultural resource program manager for Camp Blaz.

This 10th annual workshop took place Sept. 8 and 9.

"There was some desire to open up this meeting to the public. And (Thursday) morning, it was the first item on the agenda to have the signatories vote to be able to open up this meeting to the public," Camp Blaz public affairs officer Maj. Diann Rosenfeld said Friday during the media event. "Once there was consensus, it was brought up to (Joint Region Marianas commander) Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and the link was pushed out and it became a public forum."

Harry Elliott IV, the region counsel for environmental, international and land use law, later clarified that representatives for most signatories were in the room for Thursday's workshop meeting, but not Nicholson, the representative for the Navy, who needed to be contacted for his consensus.

"It was just a matter of him physically not being in the room and reaching out to him to get that final concurrence because the signatories had to agree," said Elliott, who added Friday that his takeaway from this year's workshop is that "we all care" about the work being done.

The workshop meeting Friday was open from the beginning.

Transparency concerns

Speaker Therese Terlaje of the Guam Legislature wrote to Nicholson Thursday regarding transparency, noting that important topics had been discussed before the public was able to view the meeting that day.

"I have attended the last five annual programmatic agreement workshop meetings since 2017, and each year I have asked for the public to be included. This is the first year that public and media participation was denied, to my recollection. Eventually, a virtual link and public access was allowed today, but not before four major (Department of Defense) projects were discussed despite my request to pause those discussions until the public was included," Terlaje said, before asking that recordings of the meetings be shared with the public.

The speaker also requested that a public access program "promised in the 2011 Programmatic Agreement" be promoted widely with Guam residents, and to include tours of remaining historical sites "so that the community can see and feel the cultural landscapes in their rawest forms that will soon be displaced and occupied by these military facilities."

Terlaje also has sought assistance from the governor.

A Joint Region Marianas release issued Friday stated that, looking ahead, the Navy and Marine Corps will collaborate with the SHPO and Advisory Council to codify access parameters and improve processes.

“We care about maintaining open and transparent communications with the people of Guam and members of the media," Nicholson stated in the release. "We are extremely grateful and appreciative of the support that we receive from our community as we continue our mission in the defense of the homeland.” Therefore, it is vital that we allow the public and media to see firsthand the progress being made to protect and preserve artifacts and cultural resources."