Businesses on Guam could earn a one-time property tax abatement if the Green Roofs Act passes.

Bill 110-37 was introduced Tuesday by Sen. Amanda Shelton and the Guam Youth Congress as a way to reduce air pollution and trap harmful greenhouse gases and carbon emissions.

If businesses install vegetation-covered roofs, they would play a part in the fight against climate change and get a tax break, according to the bill.

“Environmental issues, and particularly the impact of a changing climate, are consistently among the top concerns of the younger generation of high school and college students and young adults,” Shelton said in a press release. “Codifying financial incentives to encourage the utilization of proven green technologies on new and retrofitted building rooftops to mitigate the environmental impacts of climate change on our air and water is a fiscally responsible and forward-looking solution to one of the most pressing issues of our time."

There are numerous benefits green roofs provide the community and interested business, Shelton said, such as enhancing the biodiversity of native and threatened plants, which can include edible, herbal or medicinal plants.

According to a study by the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center at the University of Guam, green roofs help save energy.

“The underside of a vegetation-covered concrete roof model was 4 degrees up to 21 degrees (Fahrenheit) cooler than a bare concrete roof, potentially cutting a typical household’s electricity consumption by approximately 64%,” the bill's text states.

Vegetation-covered roofs can be grown easily and implemented with locally sourced materials, according to the bill. Guam is especially suited for these projects. The roofs also provide an added benefit of reducing stormwater runoff and its quality.

There are specific requirements to qualify for the Green Roof Property Tax Abatement. A property with 50% or more of its total building rooftop area consisting of vegetation-covered roofing qualifies for a one-time 100% abatement of property tax.

A certification stating the square footage of the vegetation-covered roof also must be provided by the Department of Public Works. The agency has its own requirements, including that a green roof be a living vegetative system comprising several layers, with the uppermost layer being living vegetation. It also can't compromise the structural integrity of the building or roof.

According to the bill, solar panels certified by DPW “shall be considered a vegetation-covered roof.”