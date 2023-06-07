GRF not leaving raceway property

The deadline for the Guam Racing Federation to vacate the CHamoru Land Trust Commission property serving as home to the Guam International Raceway came and went Friday.

CLTC Administrative Director Alice Taijeron said her team will be out to assess the property and determine whether GRF will remain on site.

"I am working with our legal counsel to ensure we get proper and appropriate guidance with regard to this matter," Taijeron said.

However, it appears GRF won't abandon the property so easily.

"We have decided not to move. And if they're going to evict us, they'll have to take us to court. We're doing this all on our attorney's advice," GRF President Henry Simpson told The Guam Daily Post on Monday, later confirming the federation continues to occupy the raceway property.

Eviction

The CLTC issued GRF a 30-day eviction notice in late January, effective Feb. 1, which terminated the month-to-month tenancy created after the license for the federation expired in 2018. The commission extended the eviction notice by 90 days in February to allow scheduled events at the raceway to proceed, which delayed the eviction to June 2.

The commission cited a number of reasons for the eviction, including lagging payments, the reported subcontract or sublease with Smithbridge Guam to access a private development in the area, conflicts with CLTC's mission, concerns over the best use of the land, and damage to the property.

Some commissioners described activities at the property as a quarry operation or strip mining, which Simpson has disputed, stating GRF was clearing and grading the raceway.

GRF attorneys requested another 90-day extension, but the CLTC maintained the eviction deadline.

Commercial use

The commission has said it would like to designate the property for commercial use and open it up to other parties willing to run the raceway or specific facilities.

About 44 acres have been developed for raceway activities, while the entire property comprises about 252 acres.

Designating the property for commercial use won't prevent the commission from carving out portions of the lot later for other potential uses, discussions at a CLTC meeting in May indicated.

Commissioners have yet to move to designate the property for commercial use, however. They ran into issues with public noticing requirements in May and could not make the decision then. Taijeron said the commission will continue discussions on the property as needed.

Parks and Rec

Meanwhile, Simpson is hoping the property will be moved from the CLTC's purview to that of the Department of Parks and Recreation. That would at least place the property under an agency with a similar mission as GRF, according to Simpson.

The CLTC opposes the measure.

Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas is the main sponsor of the measure, Bill 56-37. His office stated that Speaker Therese Terlaje, who heads oversight on land matters, had yet to call for a public hearing on Bill 56.

"The Office of Senator Dwayne T.D. San Nicolas, the author of the bill, plans to hold a public hearing for the piece of legislation 120 days after its introduction, if Speaker Terlaje does not call for one on the legislative measure," his office stated.

Bill 56 was introduced Feb. 24, 2023.