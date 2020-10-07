Grieving family released from quarantine

Holly Montano and her family are now able to mourn the loss of their sister, 37-year-old Jayme Ellis, together with her sister's husband and three young children.

Ellis and her family moved to Guam earlier this year for work.

Montano said she flew to Guam from Utah on Friday after she found out her sister had died. Jayme Ellis passed away last Wednesday at Guam Regional Medical City, from an illness that was not linked to COVID-19.

Montano, her two sisters and her parents were placed into the government's quarantine facility in Tumon after the Department of Public Health and Social Services denied the family's request for a hardship exemption.

Montano spoke with The Guam Daily Post about their situation on Monday in hopes that the government of Guam would show "compassion and understanding."

That same evening, Montano said they were allowed to be transferred to her sister's home.

"So much gratitude for all the help that was offered," Montano said.

"We worked with the family on a solution that met everyone's needs," said DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera. "We would like to extend our condolences to the family during this difficult time."

'It's encouraging to see'

Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu, who was the first attorney to win the ongoing quarantine lawsuits against DPHSS, said it was a concerted effort to assist the family, adding that the recognition goes to the Public Defenders Service Corp.

The PDSC has been appointed, as required by law, by the Superior Court of Guam to represent all arriving passengers being placed into mandatory quarantine.

"It's encouraging to see that the government is starting to act without a court order requiring the least restrictive means to combat spread of the virus," said Taimanao-Ayuyu. "(Attorney) John Morrison worked with the government in having their exemption request reevaluated. Both national and local media's spotlight helped as well."

More petitions are expected to be heard in local court this week for passengers who have argued their due process rights were violated when GovGuam first put them into the quarantine facility.