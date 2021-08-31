Shannon Siguenza had a bubbly personality and an infectious laugh. Even in the worst of situations, she would find a way to joke about it, making her the last person her family thought would ever take her life.

“Nobody saw it coming. There was no inkling, no hint of anything,” younger sister Amanda Siguenza said.

“To encapsulate Shannon, she really did see and bring out the better in people. But, even the brightest lights in the room have a dark place, I feel like a lot of us forget that even people like Shannon can have darkness. Tell those you love that you love them and those that you miss, that you miss them. It’s always the ones that you don’t expect.”

A school teacher for 10 years, Shannon Siguenza worked for a human resources firm and promoted youth empowerment workshops.

Shannon Siguenza's family is opening up about their pain in hopes of helping to shed light on COVID-19's toll on mental health.

If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health distress, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center 24-hour crisis hotline is available at (671) 647-8833 or 647-8834. The hotline is open for anyone who feels anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or feels the need to talk to someone.

In the last week of July, Shannon Siguenza, 34, found out she was COVID-19-positive after she had difficulty breathing and had to be taken by ambulance to the Guam Memorial Hospital, where she spent three weeks in isolation.

The days spent in the hospital were lonely. Still, she updated family members with positive turns in her physical health.

But the strain on her mental health blindsided her family.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that a range of new or ongoing symptoms that can last weeks or months after first being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can include difficulty thinking or concentrating – sometimes referred to as “brain fog.” The virus can affect brain functions, according to the CDC.

A study CDC released in December 2020 states: "The authors suggest that clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients over time be on the lookout for new-onset psychiatric disorders, even in patients with no previous psychiatric diagnoses."

Shannon Siguenza was OK - physically, her sister said.

But surviving COVID-19 physically was just part of the battle.

"She would text me that it's mental, that she doesn’t know why she starts to panic, like when she would almost be out of oxygen and then she would start to panic and have to be put on oxygen," Amanda Siguenza said.

While in the hospital, something in Shannon Siguenza changed and she became distant, according to her sister.

“She rarely called and she would leave voicemails but they were always in a happy tone. We always sent voice notes or texts because she didn’t want to video chat, and I tried to respect her wishes. The messages were always bubbly, but it was on the last day her answers really got short, like, she really didn’t want to expound on her feelings and I really just chalked it up to her being exhausted,” the sister said.

Shannon Siguenza was released from the hospital on Aug. 24 at around 2:30 p.m. Her family didn’t know until later in the evening when she texted to say she was home and would be isolating for 10 additional days because of her weakened immune system.

Shannon Siguenza told her sister through a text message that she was happy to be out. But her sister thought something felt strange.

“Her answers were short but I thought she was just tired because, at the hospital, she wasn’t sleeping,” Amanda Siguenza said.

Her sister said she'd let her know in the morning if they could chat in video, Amanda Siguenza said.

“We said we love each other, like we always try to end a conversation with an appreciation for each other and then that’s the last that I actively spoke to her and I don’t think anyone else spoke to her after me.”

Her sister believes that Shannon Siguenza's death is COVID-19 related, and the heaviest impact was on the mind.

In Amanda Siguenza's search to make sense of why this happened, she learned her sister had been worried about a number of things.

“She was worried about if she doesn’t have a job anymore even though she told me just days before that her employer said that her employment was safe.

Shannon worried about bills that had fallen in arrears, the medical bill for her three-week hospital stay, and her living situation.

“There’s so many why’s, and what could I have done ... I keep going back to my texts to see where I didn’t reassure her or where I could have told her that I missed her,” Amanda Siguenza said.

Surviving members of the Siguenza family have been reeling in shock.

“You could see the shock and the confusion on their face,” Amanda Siguenza said.

The sisters lost both parents to cancer and while they were able to prepare themselves mentally for their parents' passings, Shannon Siguenza’s sudden death hit hard.

The questions will always remain, and that’s the scariest part for the surviving sister.

“It never hit my radar. Shannon was always the person that people would go to when they had these dark thoughts. She was always able to be someone’s anchor and pull them out of some of these dark places they get into at times. I think it’s an understatement to say that no one saw this coming,” Amanda Siguenza said.

Although Shannon Siguenza’s death was not identified as being COVID-19-related, Siguenza hopes that hospitals can implement additional procedures to communicate the release of COVID-19 patients, such as calling the emergency contact.

“I feel like if the hospital called me and confirmed that Shannon was being released, just the knowledge I would have had might have helped,” Siguenza said. “I think hospitals have that responsibility. If they can call you for billing information, then they can call to let you know a loved one is going to be released. I would have wanted them to call me to let me know she’s out. I truly feel that if I saw her I would have known something was up.”

Long-term consequences

GMH neurosurgeon and chairman of the department of surgery Dr. David Weingartten did not treat Shannon Siguenza or know her personally but he said her death potentially could have been avoided.

“That’s not to blame anyone, I certainly would not blame the family. How could they have possibly known? It’s not to blame the hospital; this is a very complicated disease and the long-term consequences of diseases on people's mental state is a very complicated thing to understand and educate people about,” Weingartten said.

He spoke of COVID-19 psychosis and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the brain.

“It's a complicated thing to describe if you haven’t seen patients that have had these kinds of phenomenon, it's difficult to understand. It’s not as simple as just not feeling yourself that morning; it can have quite a profound effect on people's lives and emotional state. We don’t know if there’s actually a direct consequence of COVID-19 on the brain which might cause emotional effect," Weingartten said.

There is what's called brain fog, as the CDC has mentioned, and so has Weingartten.

“They may have memory deficits, concentration difficulties, not being able to process as much as they used to. They may become more easily confused, they may have emotional instability,” Dr. Weingartten said.

It's a significant psychiatric effect attributed to COVID-19, which can lead to suicide, according to the doctor.

“This can happen in people who were previously thought to be perfectly emotionally stable, normal, rational human beings. We really don’t know if that’s an effect of having them hospitalized for a prolonged period and having to suffer through that which by itself can be quite traumatic or to what degree COVID-19 is actually having on the brain,” Dr. Weingartten said.

Dr. Weingartten said COVID-19 psychosis can present itself subtly, making it hard to identify, but he acknowledged that socialization is critical to a person’s healing both physically and mentally.

The doctor emphasized that it is important for the community to be aware that COVID-19 isn’t solely about death.

“There are numerous potential consequences to this disease that may be permanent, there’s permanent lung scarring, permanent strokes, permanent decrease in cognitive ability, changes in personality or emotional state, and these things are known and remarkably more common than death," Weingartten said.