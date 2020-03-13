GRMC adjust patient visiting policies in response to COVID-19

Beginning on Monday, Guam Regional Medical City will institute a one-visitor-per-patient policy. And visitors will be screened before allowed entrance to the hospital.

The policy will also be applied to the emergency room, the hospital stated.

The GRMC press release follows.

------------

GRMC Adjusts Visitation in Response to COVID-19

New Policy Goes into Effect this Monday

(Friday, March 13, 2020; Dededo, Guam) Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) announces an important change to our visitor policy in response to the COVID-19 situation. This new policy will go into effect on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Effective on that date, visitors will be limited to one per patient. The new visitation policy will apply to in-patients and out-patients during visiting hours, which are from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily.

The new visitation policy will include pre-op patients and the Intensive Care Unit, who will be limited to one visitor per patient. ICU visiting hours are from 9:00 am to 9:15 pm for the first 15 minutes of every hour.

The new visitation policy will also affect patients in the Emergency Room, who will be limited to one visitor per patient.

In addition, on Monday, March 16th, GRMC will begin health screening all visitors. Visitors will be screened for temperature and any recent travel.

This new visitation policy will be in effect until further notice and is subject to change to meet the safety and security needs of our patients, visitors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.