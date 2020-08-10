Guam Regional Medical City has reverted to its stricter visitation guidelines in response to the recent increase in the number of positive COVID-19 test results in Guam, according to a release issued Sunday by the hospital.

The new guidelines are effective 9 a.m. today, and will affect:

Medical telemetry and surgical nursing units

Inpatients in the medical telemetry and surgical nursing units will be allowed one visitor during the patient's one-hour assigned visitation period. No visitation extensions will be granted. Visitation times are preassigned for each room. For a patient's assigned time, visitors may contact the GRMC customer relations desk at 645-5500.

For those unable to visit their loved ones, GRMC can arrange a "virtual visit" via video conference and reserve one of the donated tablets for the patient to see family members via the internet.

Comfort care

Patients on comfort care will be allowed one visitor a day during visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Intensive care unit

ICU patients will be allowed one visitor for one hour per day.

Emergency department

No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department except that children may be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian. Patients with special needs who require assistance with communication may be allowed one companion at bedside.

Those going to the emergency department must enter through the emergency department entrance only. Companions of adult patients who do not have special needs will not be allowed in the emergency department. They may wait in the emergency department visitors parking lot.

Specialty clinics

Outpatients who require assistance getting to and from their appointments are allowed one companion per patient. Outpatients and their companions must enter through the main lobby or east entrance of the hospital. Companions must check in at the customer relations desk, where they will receive an orange badge.

Surgical patients

Companions will not be allowed to wait in the second-floor lobby while patients are undergoing procedures or being assessed for surgery. The designated companion will be asked to leave their name and contact number and will be notified when the patient's procedure is finished.

Morgue viewing

Viewings in the morgue will be limited to no more than five people for one hour.

Visitors are not allowed to roam to other areas of the hospital except for the Boka City cafeteria, City Café, ATM, gift shop or the vending machines on the first floor. No food is allowed to be taken into patient rooms.

GRMC will continue to enforce its "no mask, no entry" policy. Valved masks are not allowed. Visitors will have their temperature taken and may be asked to provide a photo ID.

"This is a tough time for everyone and these stricter measures are being put in place for the safety of patients, staff and visitors," the release stated.