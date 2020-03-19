The Guam Regional Medical City announces the following departments open for outpatient care:

• Cardiology

• Pulmonary

• Orthopedics

• Infectious Disease

• Neurology and Neurosurgery

• Medical Oncology

• Radiation Oncology

With Executive Order 2020-05 mandating social isolation for the island, GRMC has been actively reducing patient visits and prioritizing those in need of more acute follow ups, GRMC officials stated in a press release. Outpatients requiring less urgent follow up will be contacted via telemedicine and do not need to come to the hospital.

"GRMC will continue to accept and evaluate new referrals with urgent needs. We are also still performing outpatient procedures, like echo, Zio patch, radiology and lab work. Active chemotherapy will continue on a case by case basis," the hospital stated.

On Thursday, GRMC suspended its visiting policy for inpatients. Outpatients are allowed one companion.

"GRMC regrets any inconvenience as we respond to the COVID-19 situation, but these changes must be made to ensure we are compliant with the Governor’s Executive order and to maintain the continuing safety of our patients, staff, and healthcare providers," the hospital stated.