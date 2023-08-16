Dr. Alexander “Beau” Wielaard has taken the helm of the Guam Regional Medical City as the newly appointed interim chief executive officer, adding to the hats he wears as the chief medical officer and an emergency medicine physician.

“Along with the rest of the executive leadership team, Dr. Beau will ensure that GRMC continues to move in this positive trajectory and align with our vision to be the premier health care system in Guam and in the Micronesia region and our mission of treating and caring for all our patients and their families as we would a beloved family member,” stated Charlotte Huntsman, GRMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Wielaard moved to Guam in 2016 and has worked at both GRMC and Guam Memorial Hospital in the emergency department, but it wasn’t until 2018 that he joined GRMC full time.

According to the private hospital, he graduated with his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia, in 2007 and went on to build an extensive career in medicine, practicing at inner-city trauma centers, suburban community hospitals and rural critical access facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Washington D.C.; Anchorage, Alaska; Portland, Oregon; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

“He developed a keen ability to adjust to any situation that presents in the emergency room through extensive work and volunteer experience in places like Alaska, the Philippines, Liberia and Africa,” GRMC stated on its website.

According to the hospital, since joining GRMC full time, Wielaard has been instrumental in upholding standards of care.

“Dr. Wielaard has been a core developer of GRMC’s institutional response to the COVID-19 pandemic while also providing bedside clinical care to patients who test positive in the GRMC emergency department,” GRMC stated, adding that he served as the chair of the GRMC Department of Emergency Medicine in 2019.