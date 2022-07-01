GRMC celebrates 7 years on Guam

The island's other civilian hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, is celebrating its seventh anniversary today.

The hospital opened its doors in 2015, adding 136 beds to the island's public health infrastructure.

GRMC provides various medical services, including cardiology, oncology, hematology, neurology, orthopedics, emergency care and others, GRMC stated in a press release. Over the years, GRMC has helped Guam Memorial Hospital answer the need for additional beds.

“GRMC thanks the government and the people of Guam for allowing us to serve you,” said GRMC President and CEO Alan Funtanilla.

To celebrate its anniversary, hospital officials have planned various events.

• July 1: “Wave with GRMC” at the Micronesia Mall intersection from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. This will be followed by breakfast for GRMC employees, then an anniversary celebration that will include a presentation of the Employee of the 2nd Quarter, games and prizes, and refreshments.

• July 21: GRMC, which is located in Dededo, will work with Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares to participate in Guam’s 78th Liberation Day Parade with giveaways planned for paradegoers.

• July 25: Community health care providers will be treated to a breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

• July 31: Community Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Micronesia Mall. There will be free health screenings and a chance to meet GRMC physicians and learn more about GRMC. There also will be prizes and giveaways.