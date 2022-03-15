GRMC celebrates Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week

"Improving life, one breath at a time" is the theme of this year's Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week.

National Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, observed from March 13-19, serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of pulmonary rehabilitation and to thank all those who are play a role in COPD treatment and research, according to the Pulmonary Education and Research Foundation.

GRMC’s Pulmonary Rehab Program opened in October 2020, according to a press release. The program is under the direction of pulmonologist Dr. Michael Agustin and run by Ann Cruz, rehabilitation manager. The Pulmonary Rehab Program uses a multidisciplinary team of professionals that includes physical therapists, respiratory therapists, and medical assistants.

“The multidisciplinary approach at GRMC’s Pulmonary Rehab Program is similar to that of a tertiary US hospital pulmonary rehab unit, except that ours is a ‘one-stop shop’ inside of our facility,” explained Agustin, “Having it all in one facility promotes real-time feedback to the physician and access to an acute care setting in case of an emergency. There is also the uninterrupted continuation of care from hospital discharge or surgery to Pulmonary Rehab.”

According to the press release, another key benefit of GRMC’s Pulmonary Rehab Program is that its physical therapists are certified to perform Pulmonary Rehab care. Screening and pre-testing to qualify for the Pulmonary Rehab Program are performed by the Pulmonary Lab. Once a patient qualifies to participate in the clinic, the medical assistants take over the logistics of scheduling patients for the clinic and follow-up appointments.

“I would like to personally acknowledge the ground crew who make the weekly Pulmo Rehab Program possible, despite the challenges we’ve faced from COVID,” Agustin said. “More so, they have worked with GRMC’s most severe COVID cases and other chronic respiratory cases and seen them recover their functionality.”

To learn more, visit www.grmc.gu or call the GRMC Referrals Center at 671-645-5500, ext. 4952/5591.