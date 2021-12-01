GRMC confirms sale; concerns raised on related $600M bond

Elected officials scrutinized a $600 million bond for the island's private hospital, as Guam Regional Medical City's current owners confirmed the proposed debt is tied to an approved sale agreement to a nonprofit organization.

A subsidiary of the hospital's Philippines-based owner announced it will sell its physical assets and operations to the organization, which will rename the hospital Blue Continent Healthcare Guam Medical City.

The buyer will hire the hospital's current owner to provide the staff for the hospital, according to a press release from GRMC.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This will comprise of the same outstanding cadre of dedicated and committed staff who currently attend to the Guam community's acute care needs," according to Guam Healthcare Development Inc., GRMC's current owner.

Blue Continent Healthcare Guam Medical City will also be referred to as BCG.

"BCG plans to continue with the hospital's ongoing strategic expansion, including increasing its inpatient bed capacity from 136 to 186 beds and contributing its health care infrastructure to better serve the key strategic island nations in the Blue Continent, including the Territory of Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, and Republic of Palau," the press release stated.

Dr. Gilbert Mudge, BCG's chairman, states in the press release, "The new foundation's ownership of the hospital will ensure better access to funding resources and will cement BCG's position as the main provider for advanced clinical care, including cardiovascular, neuroscience, diabetes, cancer, dialysis, rehabilitation, and skilled nursing services in the Blue Continent."

"By having Guam serve as the hub and center of health care services in the region and by developing health care infrastructure for the island nations within the Blue Continent, we will move forward as a stronger, mission-driven organization," said GRMC's president and chief executive officer, Dr. Michael Cruz.

The announcement, however, came hours after a public hearing Tuesday on the proposal organized by the Guam Economic Development Authority to gather testimony on the debt issuance to BCG.

Debts like a bond can be tax exempt under a federal law called the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act. This statute requires a public hearing, and subsequent approval by "the applicable elected representative" of a state or territorial government.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola explained Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has the local authority to grant the approval, and would make her decision based on feedback received during the hearing.

Just three people provided testimony. All were from local elected offices, and most provided more questions than statements.

Del. Michael San Nicolas repeatedly asked about the scope of the government of Guam's involvement in a private sale, and whether failures from Blue Continent Healthcare would have consequences to the territory's financial standing.

Officials assured the bond would have no impact whatsoever on Guam's credit rating, nor would GovGuam assume any debt or liability as a result of the hearing of approval from the governor.

"I think what you're bringing up is relevant," Mendiola told the delegate. "But I do think that the purpose of GEDA (in the bond proposal) is to host the public opinions, with regard to the specific transaction – not to weigh in on the reputational risk of the end result."

San Nicolas took issue with GEDA's lack of documentation on advice about the proposal.

"I don't feel like the risks that ... could potentially manifest are being properly vetted by GEDA. And I'm further concerned that ... GEDA's not contracting our own municipal adviser to act as our fiduciary. Anybody speaking on this call representing any organization is not doing so as a fiduciary of the territory of Guam. So they can tell us whatever we want to hear ... but they don't have a duty to look out for our interests," San Nicolas said.

Hospital officials, who were on the call, declined multiple opportunities to address concerns or answer questions from those offering testimony, including from Speaker Therese Terlaje.

"GRMC refused to answer my questions as to whether acquisition will impact specific health care services being provided to the community, impact access or acceptance of Medicaid or indigent patients. I asked if GEDA had a plan from borrowers to show the public services intended by new owners. They said they had none," she told The Guam Daily Post.