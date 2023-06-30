An employee at Guam Regional Medical City was accused of making "terroristic type threats" to other employees.

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of an individual making terroristic threats at the hospital. Officers spoke with a female employee who said the previous day an employee, 32-year-old John Kerrsten Zapanta, had made the threats to other employees, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Officers swept the hospital and searched for weapons in the employee locker room, but no weapons were found.

"The report indicates that during the weapons search, the defendant was heard saying, 'I'm going to decrease our population,'" according to the complaint.

Zapanta allegedly also was heard saying, "If there was a code silver, it would probably be on me." The complaint defined a code silver as being an alert to hospital staff about a person with a weapon.

According to the complaint, Zapanta initially denied making the comments, but later admitted to making them.

Zapanta told officers he did not have any firearms on him, but said he had some in his car. Officers conducted a check and located three firearms in the trunk of this vehicle, the complaint stated.

Zapanta was charged with terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony and faces up to five years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

GRMC stated in a press release that the Guam Police Department and the Guam International Airport Authority K-9 Unit conducted the search of Zapanta's locker, belongings and vehicle before he was taken into GPD custody Wednesday morning.

Heightened security

Since Wednesday, after the reports of terroristic conduct were made, GRMC stated in the release, the hospital "deployed heightened security measures in response to an internal gun threat."

Measures include patients and visitors, except emergency department patients, having to enter and exit through the main lobby and be subject to search with a security wand, as visitation policies remain in place.

The east entrance will be for physicians and staff authorized to park in the east parking, and the emergency department will be for physicians and staff only, GRMC said in the release.

The release also added employees are required to have their bags fully searched, and that security personnel will be patrolling the parking areas every 30 minutes. Stairwells adjacent to the parking areas have been closed temporarily.

"The safety of our patients and employees is paramount," GRMC Vice President of Support Services Bernie Lobatan said in the release. "Anything that threatens that safety is handled urgently and thoroughly. We are thankful for the assistance of Guam Police Department, the Guam International Airport Authority K9 Unit, and the cooperation of our staff in response to this matter."