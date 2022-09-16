GRMC gets ‘Gold Seal of Excellence’

The Guam Regional Medical City has been given high accolades for patient care by the Joint Commission, the magazine U.S. News and World Report and the military newspaper Stars & Stripes.

A press conference was held Thursday morning at GRMC, led by board Chair Jose Xavier “Eckie” Gonzalez. Chief Executive Officer Alan Funtanilla, chief medical officer Alexander “Beau” Wielaard, vice president of business development Eric Plinski and senior adviser of strategic planning, corporate affairs and communications Peter Sgro also were on hand to address questions from local media.

The team gathered to announce the private hospital was given the Gold Seal of Excellence for care of stroke patients by the Joint Commission, selected as one of the nation’s “High Performing” hospitals by U.S. News and World Report - also for stroke care, and lastly, recognized as the “best off-base medical service in the Pacific” by Stars & Stripes, a global military publication.

Gonzales said that six months after GRMC opened its doors, it became accredited by the Joint Commission, which he described as “unheard of” for a new hospital. He credited Funtanilla for this achievement.

Funtanilla called it “collective teamwork.” The CEO worked for the Joint Commission for a decade as an auditor investigating health care facilities seeking accreditation in the United States and in Europe.

The “High Performing” rank given to GRMC for stroke care as part of the U.S. News and World Report 2022-2023 Best Hospitals annual review was quite an achievement for the hospital, officials said.

The ranking honors the top 10% to 34% in the nation, out of 4,400 hospitals nationwide. Every year, the organization publishes an edition devoted to the ranking of hospitals throughout the nation, GRMC said in a press release.

“This national publication is relied on by not only health care and medical professionals nationally and internationally, but also by governments, as well as patient referral offices,” GRMC said in the release.

The team said, in August, there was a “knock at the door” asking for management, which came from a representative from Stars & Stripes, who informed the team that GRMC was named the “Best Off-Base Medical Service” provider in the Pacific.

This recognition was not applied for in any way and came as a surprise, GRMC said.

“We didn't ask where, we didn't even know (the recognition) existed,” Plinski said. GRMC serves patients from the local community, the local military and visitors. “We not only serve patients in Guam, we serve patients that fly in throughout the region to get acute care here at our hospitals,” he added. “We're compared against clinics and all other service providers.”

Joint Commission accreditation is something most people have heard about, Wielaard said.

“It's certainly a rigorous process that involves surveyors coming in looking at all the different sorts of complex systems of delivering care to patients within a hospital. Most people in this room would be pretty familiar that delivering health care is becoming increasingly more complicated, technological, technological advances and understanding of medicine evolving every day, and especially here in a remote island in the Pacific. It's not a simple task to deliver modern health care,” he added.