GRMC, GFD partner for patients

Local firefighters have reinforced their ability to differentiate between a patient suffering from a stroke and a hypoglycemic event.

On Jan. 17, Guam Regional Medical City partnered with the Guam Fire Department for special training in order to provide more accurate and efficient care to patients, according to a release from the hospital.

In addition to training, GRMC provided glucometers, lancets and glucose strips to GFD for all response vehicles. Before the donation, glucometers were not readily available in all emergency medical service units due to limited supply.

“With GRMC’s donation, that will allow us to provide glucometers for all our response vehicles, which is a huge force multiplier for us," Fire Chief Dan Stone stated in the release.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every minute counts during a stroke, and by knowing the signs and symptoms, action can be taken quickly and may even save a life.

Signs of stroke in men and women are numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg on one side of the body, confusion or trouble speaking, trouble seeing, trouble walking, dizziness or lack of coordination, and sudden severe headache with no immediately apparent cause.

The CDC states that the most effective stroke treatments are available only if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within three hours of the first symptoms.

In instances of hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, common symptoms are shaking, sweating, fast heartbeat, nervousness or anxiety, irritability or confusion, dizziness and hunger, according to the CDC.

In addition to the donation, GRMC will also continue to supply the fire department as needed. There are also plans to collaborate on future training, which will include paramedic training for stroke emergencies, according to the release.

“GRMC is happy to partner with GFD by providing the much-needed glucose machines to help their medics properly assess if a patient is having a stroke versus low blood sugar," GRMC Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Cruz said in the release. "We look forward to our partnership with GFD to help our community as Guam’s only Joint Commission-certified advanced primary stroke center.”