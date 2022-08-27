GRMC honored for 7 years of service, looks to future health care improvements

The Guam Regional Medical City has provided health services to the community for seven years, and as the hospital was honored for its strides in improving health care on island, Dr. Michael Cruz, explained why GRMC is a “world-class hospital."

"I happened to see a certain federal official that was visiting Guam this week and they had mentioned that they want to be able to bring world-class health care to a certain segment of the population …. I just couldn't wait to say something. I said, ‘listen, there is a hospital on Guam that is providing world-class health care.’ You know this is not something we just say, this is not something we recognized, this is something recognized by the Joint Commission accreditation, … by the certification that you guys recently got in Stroke and now the U.S. News & World Report saying you are a high-performing hospital,” Cruz, executive director of Blue Continent Healthcare Guam, the owner of Guam Regional Medical City, said.

The notoriety GRMC has received marks the first time a hospital in the west Pacific region was recognized.

“The people of Guam need to know that we can do it, the people of Guam can do it and we are doing it here at GMRC,” Cruz said.

Resolution 415-36 (LS,) was presented by the 36th Guam Legislature to recognize the seven years of service GRMC has provided to the island.

GRMC also revealed plans to further improve health care on island. GRMC President and CEO Alan Funtanilla has been with GRMC since 2014. He watched the hospital come to fruition and grow as he moved through the ranks.

"Moved from Philadelphia, took the job as the chief nursing officer and moved up the ranks as the operating officer and now the CEO since Dec. 1, 2021,” he said. We’ve always been differentiated as the specialty hospital, if you will. With all of our services in cancer care, interventional cardiology, orthopedics, of course we have our basic inpatient units.”

For a period of time GRMC also had a Maternal Child Department.

“As you know, we let that go and GMH took over the services because, I think, that’s more of the right fit there. But as we continue to look to the future, we look at improving and enhancing more of our cancer care program,” he said.

GRMC plans to combine radiation oncology and an infusion center under the same roof to better serve the needs of its patient population.

“We also have our stroke program. We just received our Joint Commission certification as a primary center and so, most recently, we are in the process of installing a second CT scan to support that program.”

GRMC is also looking at partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide services to veterans.

“Somewhat similar to the partnership we have with the Shriners Hospital in Hawaii where they will bring surgeons, for example, to do surgeries in our (operating room) here to better serve the needs of our veterans,” he said. “There’s a lot of great things cooking, and we are very excited about the future and of course the opportunity of serving our patient population on Guam."