GRMC launches Red Coat Ambassadors Program

The Guam Regional Medical City began a new program called Red Coat Ambassadors, made up of customer relations and patient experience staff who will welcome guests at the lobby, GRMC said in a press release.

The Red Coat Ambassadors help patients and guests with information, directions and guidance, and provide emotional support when needed. The members of the new team chose red as their coat color due to its warmth, vibrancy and intensity, as well as being associated with comfort and love, GRMC said in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Inspired by its parent company, The Medical City in the Philippines, GRMC strives "to provide a positive first and lasting impression on our patient partners and visitors by providing them assistance with navigation and information and to build a meaningful human connection with everyone who comes through our doors," GRMC said in its release.