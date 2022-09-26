GRMC launches Red Coat Ambassadors Program

RED COAT AMBASSADORS: Members of GRMC's new team chose red as their coat color due to its warmth, vibrancy and intensity, as well as being associated with comfort and love. From left: Benita Jones, patient experience partner; Kaelene Paulino, customer relations partner; Tricia Chandler, patient experience and customer relations manager; Kyra Dela Cruz, customer relations partner; Shella Mae Segovia, customer relations partner; and Brendyn Padayao, patient experience partner. Courtesy of GRMC

The Guam Regional Medical City began a new program called Red Coat Ambassadors, made up of customer relations and patient experience staff who will welcome guests at the lobby, GRMC said in a press release.

The Red Coat Ambassadors help patients and guests with information, directions and guidance, and provide emotional support when needed. The members of the new team chose red as their coat color due to its warmth, vibrancy and intensity, as well as being associated with comfort and love, GRMC said in the release.

Inspired by its parent company, The Medical City in the Philippines, GRMC strives "to provide a positive first and lasting impression on our patient partners and visitors by providing them assistance with navigation and information and to build a meaningful human connection with everyone who comes through our doors," GRMC said in its release.

