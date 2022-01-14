Guam Regional Medical City is limiting the number of visitors for hospitalized patients to one per day beginning today.

The updated visitation policy is in response to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release from the private hospital.

In the last two weeks, Guam's daily cases have climbed from 30 in a day to Wednesday's 516 tally.

GRMC officials also noted the following reminders:

• All visitors to GRMC must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be required to show proof of vaccination.

• All visitors must submit to mandatory screening by security, which includes a search of handbags, backpacks, etc.

• GRMC requires masks and masks with valves are not allowed.

"Due to the sharp rise in COVID cases, GRMC must implement stricter visitation precautions to protect our patients and staff," according to the press release. "GRMC encourages everyone who is able to get vaccinated. We also urge the public to continue protecting themselves and others by practicing proper hand hygiene and social distancing."