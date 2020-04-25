GRMC: Nothing inappropriate in approving visitation request

Guam Regional Medical City officials said there was nothing inappropriate in approving a visitation request in question, nor did it violate any of GRMC’s tightened visitation policies when it allowed a visitor to see an adult patient in stable condition earlier this month.

The visit raised concerns among hospital staff and physicians and led to the termination of a nurse manager, according to GRMC former Intensive Care Unit manager Brandon Bayley. Bayley was fired April 17 following an apparent dispute between hospital leadership over the visitation policy put in place during the public health emergency.

“He is someone from the outside who could potentially have the virus,” Bayley said, expressing his concerns over the visitor in what he deemed was a breach in safety protocols.

On March 27, GRMC sent out a clarification on the suspension of all visitation in response to Executive Order 2020-05 that mandated social distancing to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19. One of the few exceptions to GRMC’s COVID-19 visitation policy was for visitors who had been preapproved for patients who are critically ill or on comfort care.

GRMC, which is designated as the island's primary facility to care for non-COVID-19 patients, earlier this week declined to comment on the alleged breach in policy or Bayley's separation from the hospital, saying hospital officials don't comment on personnel matters.

Response

On Friday, GRMC officials said they allow preapproved visitors.

“As manager of our Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Mr. Brandon Bayley should have been well aware of the policy allowing preapproved visitors for critically ill patients,” GRMC communications specialist Cindy Hanson said in a statement. “Regarding the visitor in question, it was the patient’s primary care physician, who requested permission to see him in the ICU. As a professional courtesy, GRMC routinely gives permission to and encourages private physicians to visit their patients who are admitted. GRMC vetted the request at the highest level and it was approved. There was nothing inappropriate in approving this request nor did it violate any of GRMC’s current visitation policies.”

GRMC stated that the patient’s wife specifically asked her husband’s primary doctor to visit him to further reassure the family.

Officials said the doctor was screened prior to entering the patient’s room and had appropriate personal protective equipment.

“My family and I are grateful for the lifesaving care my husband received at GRMC. The staff and management took good care of my husband during his stay at the hospital. We were always updated about his condition. The nurses were very kind and compassionate. I am glad that my husband’s private physician was allowed to visit him. It brought us solace and comfort to know our family doctor was there for him,” said the patient’s wife.

GRMC added that the hospital does not comment on issues that violate patient privacy, in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. GRMC also stated its policy is not to comment on personnel issues.

Not critically ill

Bayley said the attending physician did not approve the visit. He also said the visit had staff members working that day concerned for their safety and well-being. He also argued that hospital leadership, GRMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mike Cruz, approved the visitor in question to go to the hospital more than once, but that it appeared he was there as a visitor and not as the patient’s primary care physician.

GRMC also said Bayley’s allegations, which other nurses also confirmed had occurred, were “false and irresponsible claims made by a disgruntled former manager, who should have known and understood the current visitation policy.”

In response to the hospital, Bayley said, “The patient was not critically ill, the physician was not participating in any part of the patient's care nor was he given privilege to practice at the hospital. If Francis Santos (GRMC senior vice president of strategic planning and business development) made claim that the physician/intensivist “reamed” him for it, does that sound like they conferred with him as attending physician? I also am well aware of the policy and exactly what it states as I had them review it prior to addressing it in the manager huddle, specifically where it states at the physician's discretion in those patients who are critically ill.”