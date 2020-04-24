GRMC nurse fired following visitation dispute

Guam Regional Medical City has one less nurse on its staff to assist with its increased number of non-COVID-19 patients.

Brandon Bayley, a registered nurse who was also the manager of the hospital’s intensive care unit, was fired April 17 following an apparent dispute between hospital leadership over the visitation policy put in place during the public health emergency.

Bayley told The Guam Daily Post he stepped up after he learned GRMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mike Cruz authorized a visitor to see an adult patient in stable condition in the ICU earlier this month. He said Cruz called security to approve the visitation and that GRMC’s chief nursing officer, Jennifer Cruz, assisted.

“He is someone from the outside who could potentially have the virus,” Bayley said, expressing his concerns over what he deemed was a breech in safety protocols.

The American Nurses Association Code of Ethics for Nurses states in part: The nurse has authority, accountability, and responsibility for nursing practice; makes decisions; and takes action consistent with the obligation to provide optimal patient care. It also states: The nurse collaborates with other health professionals and the public to protect human rights, promote health diplomacy, and reduce health disparities.

Bayley said he was the manager of the ICU for the past six months and prior to that was a traveling nurse who worked for GRMC for two years.

Confidential

On Thursday, GRMC declined to comment on inquiries regarding Bayley's allegations, saying they are "not going to be able to provide a comment for this story because it involves personnel issues, which are confidential.”

GRMC visitation policy

The hospital suspended visitation following the governor’s public health emergency declaration in March.

According to GRMC, the only exceptions to the visitation policy are for pre-approved patients who are critically ill or in comfort care, outpatients who require assistance getting to their appointment, and children coming to the emergency room who may be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian.

GRMC officials also said at the time that it regretted the need to take these strict measures but they were necessary for the safety of everyone, especially the patients and front-line health care workers.

It wouldn’t happen again

Bayley said the attending physician did not approve the visit, which also had staff working that day concerned for their safety and well-being.

He said he then met with GRMC Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development Francis Santos.

“I let him know the staff was upset about the visit and the physician/intensivist was upset. Francis said, ‘I know. (The physician) reamed me for it and I recognize what we did. I apologize, it won’t happen again,’” Bayley said, recounting their conversation.

The patient’s condition improved two days later, and as Bayley was about to end his shift, he got word that the same person was cleared, again, to visit the patient.

Bayley shared that the situation became a major safety issue and that he ultimately felt that if the hospital were to operate that way, then they could have someone else to run the ICU.

“This is a patient and staff safety issue. My staff isn’t comfortable with it and breaking the rules for certain people,” he said. “It happened again.”

Bayley was then pulled in to meet with the hospital chief operating officer and human resources.

He said management wanted to know "if rules were broken, would you be able to control yourself and not speak up again?" He claims management also told him that executives are afforded certain privileges.

Bayley decided to step down as a manager but with the intention to remain on staff as a bedside nurse. He hoped to assist with the shortage and strain currently put on the hospital’s nurses, to include the growing number of patients GRMC has experienced in recent weeks as the non-COVID-19 hospital.

He said he was offered a severance package if he were to resign. He refused to take it and was eventually terminated.

“I was fired under the guise of insubordination and disruptive conduct,” he said. “I have no history of disciplinary action being taken against me.”

Bayley feels he was fired for solely speaking up for his colleagues.

“It’s become a culture of bullying and retaliation at this point,” he said.

Increasing patient numbers

His termination comes at a time when others in the hospital have shared concern with the uptick in non-COVID-19 patients at GRMC and the high patient-to-nurse ratio currently being done under a “team nursing” strategy during the public health emergency.

The decisions being made, nurses have said, is a problem, as some of them have had trouble adequately caring for the heavy load of patients they each are assigned to daily at the hospital.

According to an article from the European Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing, a higher level of nurse staffing was associated with the decrease in the risk of in-hospital mortality and nurse-sensitive outcomes.