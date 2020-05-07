Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is now available at Guam Regional Medical City in Dededo.

"This service is available to everyone including GRMC patients and the public, who will need a referral from their doctor to qualify to have the COVID-19 test performed at GRMC," officials stated in a press release. "A patient’s primary doctor will be the one to contact GRMC’s specialty clinic to ensure the necessary paperwork has been received via email and if so, to book the testing appointment for their patient. Specialty clinic will contact the patient with the details of their testing appointment."

Eric Plinske, vice president of corporate affairs at GRMC, said health insurance will likely cover the cost of the test if it's considered medically necessary and the doctor is recommending the test. He said if a resident wants to take the test but has no symptoms, he or she can talk to their doctor who will do the referral but the patient will likely receive a bill from GRMC.

Those whose health insurance doesn't include GRMC in their network, or residents who don't have insurance, will have to pay $125.

The drive-thru testing area is staged outside of GRMC’s Emergency Department, on the east side of the building. GRMC asks that patients arrive 10 minutes prior to their appointment.

All test kits will be processed at GRMC’s in-house laboratory using BD MAX System technology. This test uses a real-time PCR method to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus and confirm the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.

Payments may be made by cash, check or credit card, the release states. The drive-thru testing sites will be open from 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Thursday for the general public. The sites will be open for GRMC staff and patients, including pre-op patients, also from 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday.