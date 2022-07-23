GRMC receives Gold Seal of Approval for stroke care

Guam Regional Medical City received the Gold Seal of Approval for “Advanced Primary Stroke Center” from The Joint Commission due to "demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards," as stated in a GRMC press release.

The certification awards those who recognize health care organizations that include care programs to their respective communities as well as meet the specific needs of stroke patients. The certification, symbolizing the commitment to providing both safe and quality patient care, also reviews how the organizations utilize performance measures and clinical outcomes for care improvement opportunities.

Mark Pelletier, the RN, MS, chief operating officer, accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive at The Joint Commission, shared how TJC decided GRMC was chosen for the award.

“Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” Pelletier said. “We commend GRMC for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients."

Dr. Alexander “Beau” Wielaard, chief medical officer, expressed his joy toward the recipients.

“Congratulations to everyone at GRMC! Stroke care is truly multidisciplinary and it takes an entire team to provide high-quality care for our stroke patients," he said.

Also congratulating the hospital and its team was Alan Funtanilla, GRMC's president & CEO.

"I am extremely proud of our GRMC team and congratulate everyone who participated in the survey process. I also give special recognition to Elisabeth Collins, DNA, who serves as GRMC’s stroke program coordinator and our neurologist, Dr. Justin Hale, as they both led the Advanced Primary Stoke Center Certification effort," he said.

GRMC stated that the certification cycle is effective May 18 and is customarily valid for up to 24 months.