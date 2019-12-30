GRMC recognizes moms, moms-to-be

MERRY CHRISTMAS BABY: Guam Regional Medical City recognized its employee partners who became mothers this year with a special photo session during its annual Christmas cookie exchange in the main lobby. The hospital is proud to recognize the more than 30 women working at GRMC who are currently pregnant or have given birth this year. GRMC invited all the mothers and mothers-to-be to come to the hospital with their children for a special photo with Santa Claus by the Christmas tree. Some of the mothers-to-be posed with their ultrasound pictures as they await the arrival of their bundles of joy. Merry Christmas from GRMC! Photo courtesy Guam Regional Medical City