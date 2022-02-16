GRMC reports 7 deaths related to COVID-19 over two-week span

The private hospital Guam Regional Medical City reported seven deaths since Feb. 4, four of whom were fully vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.

The Joint Information Center announced it was notified today of the seven COVID-19-related fatalities:

• The 309th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Feb. 4. The patient was a 51-year-old woman, partially vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 2.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• The 310th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 10. The patient was a 44-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated but lacked a booster shot and had underlying health conditions. The patient tested positive on Feb. 5.

• The 311th fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 12. The patient was a 91-year-old unvaccinated man who had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 4.

• The 312th fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 1. The patient was a 65-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Feb. 3.

• The 313th fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 13. The patient was a 76-year-old man who was fully vaccinated, without a booster shot. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 2.

• The 314th fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 15. The patient was a 52-year-old man who was fully vaccinated but didn't have a booster shot and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 11.

• The 315th fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 16. The patient was a 77-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and had a booster shot. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 15.

“It is with heavy hearts we report more loss and sadness. To their family and friends, Jeff, Josh, and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences,” said Gov.Lou Leon Guerrero. “If someone you love is showing symptoms of COVID, please get tested. We have the tools to save lives, and we must use them to our fullest extent.”