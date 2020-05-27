One new probable case of COVID-19 was reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) from the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC).

To date, there have been 170 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with five deaths, 143 released from isolation, and 22 active cases.

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs throughout the day.

Guidance for facial coverings

Children ages 2 and under shouldn’t have face coverings because they can potentially cause suffocation, according to Pediatrician Dr. Michael Um, from the Physicians Advisory Group,

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends no mask for anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance, the Joint Information Center press release stated.

CDC recommends parents and guardians practice proper hygiene around children by frequent hand washing with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes. Parents and guardians should use facial coverings and practicing social distancing when going out in public.

Guidance for dine-in restaurants

Dine-in restaurants are able to operate with required additional measures, as noted by DPHSS, to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Salad bars, buffets, and self-service operations of any kind remain prohibited at this time.

Outdoor dining is allowed and recommended.

DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-09 includes minimum requirements for dine-in restaurants.