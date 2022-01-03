GRMC’s request for tax-exempt bond awaits further input

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is seeking more feedback before deciding whether to grant tax exemptions for a bond sought by the island’s private hospital.

In December, the Guam Economic Development Authority hosted a public hearing to receive testimony on the proposal from Guam Regional Medical City, which is related to an announced sale of its physical assets and operations to a nonprofit organization.

The transaction will also come with a new name for the hospital: Blue Continent Healthcare Guam Medical City, or BCG.

During that hearing, Del. Michael San Nicolas criticized the lack of information being provided from both the government and GRMC on the bond proposal on any potential consequences for GovGuam associated with approving such a request.

"I don't feel like the risks that ... could potentially manifest are being properly vetted by GEDA. And I'm further concerned that ... GEDA's not contracting our own municipal adviser to act as our fiduciary. Anybody speaking on this call representing any organization is not doing so as a fiduciary of the territory of Guam. So they can tell us whatever we want to hear ... but they don't have a duty to look out for our interests," San Nicolas testified at the time.

Melanie Mendiola, GEDA administrator, told The Guam Daily Post elected officials like San Nicolas are among stakeholders the Leon Guerrero administration will be reaching out to, in order to receive more feedback on the requested approval for a tax-exempt bond.

Advice from bond counsel will also be sought, she said.

The governor has decided to hold off on acting on the request until the additional opinions and concerns are shared.

Debts like a bond can be exempted from taxes under a federal law called the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act. This statute requires a public hearing on the request, and subsequent approval by "the applicable elected representative" of a state or territorial government.

That local authority for Guam is the governor, according to Mendiola, who added the governor is not under a deadline to approve or disapprove the sought-after, tax-exempt status.

In the meantime, however, GEDA has not received any additional information from the private hospital on the bond proposal.

Uncertainty on QC

Mendiola told the Post the agency also hasn’t been told how or if GRMC’s announced change in ownership would affect its Qualifying Certificate with the local government.

According to a profile of QC beneficiaries published by GEDA, the private hospital has two active tax benefits: a 100% real property tax abatement that expires in 2026 and a 75% corporate tax rebate that expires in 2036.

Last week, GEDA awarded grants that were funded through contributions required in the private hospital’s QC. The so-called community contribution, which totaled about $339,000 this year, is one of the ways the government and island benefit from the local tax breaks it has granted to GRMC.

A transfer of the QC to the hospital’s new owners, or a decision to not assume the agreement, would impact the financial contributions, other contractual obligations and GRMC’s tax breaks.

The hospital’s buyer will hire the hospital's current owner to provide the staff for the hospital, according to a press release issued by GRMC in December.

"This will comprise of the same outstanding cadre of dedicated and committed staff who currently attend to the Guam community's acute care needs," according to Guam Healthcare Development Inc., GRMC's current owner.

Dr. Gilbert Mudge, BCG's chairman, stated: "The new foundation's ownership of the hospital will ensure better access to funding resources and will cement BCG's position as the main provider for advanced clinical care, including cardiovascular, neuroscience, diabetes, cancer, dialysis, rehabilitation, and skilled nursing services in the Blue Continent."